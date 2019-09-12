HOUSTON — Ahead of the Democratic presidential debate, several Greenpeace activists on Thursday dangled on ropes beneath the Fred Hartman Bridge to block oil freighter traffic in the Houston Shipping Channel.

The stunt brought into sharp focus the tension between the Democratic candidates who back a “Green New Deal” environmentalist makeover of the U.S. economy and Houston, the energy industry hub hosting their debate.

Greenpeace said the protest was aimed at President Trump’s pro-energy industry policies.

“We’re in Houston shutting down the largest oil export channel in the country to resist Trump & the oil industry for fueling this #ClimateCrisis. It’s time to end the age of oil. #PeopleVsOil,” Greenpeace USA posted on Twitter.

The protesters vowed to remain suspended from the bridge for 24 hours, blocking oil and gas traffic through the channel throughout the Democratic presidential debate.

