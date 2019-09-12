Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday passed new procedures for their investigation of President Trump, even as the party struggles to clearly characterize the committee’s work.

The vote is a significant step, marking the first time the panel voted on an impeachment investigation.

However, Democrats haven’t been sending the same message on whether this investigation is part of a formal impeachment proceeding as Chairman Jerrold Nadler has repeatedly claimed.

Several top Democrats — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — have avoided using the i-word and members have offered a number of different descriptions of what the committee was doing.

Mr. Nadler attempted to clarify the confusion, arguing that there is no rule in the Constitution or set by the House that requires a full vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

“Some call this process an impeachment inquiry, some call it an impeachment investigation,” he said. “There is no legal difference between these terms and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature.”

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee, accused Democrats of turning the committee into a “giant Instagram filter.”

“The difference between formal impeachment proceedings and what we’re doing today is a world apart, no matter what the chairman just said,” Mr. Collins said.

“The ambiguity — the confusion — is a product of my colleagues’ own making because there is an easy way to know exactly whether this committee is in impeachment proceedings: it’s called a vote — a vote of the full House of Representatives,” he added.

He and his fellow Republicans argued that Democrats were using the vote to hide the fact that a vote to authorize an official impeachment investigation would fail on the House. They pointed out that a recent attempt to bring articles of impeachment up failed to get a majority of support from Democrats.

The new rules passed Thursday morning lay out four parameters for the investigation.

It allows Mr. Nadler to delegate some of the work to subcommittees, gives committee staff extra time to question witnesses, governs how information is kept private and allows for President Trump’s legal team to review and respond.

Republicans pushed back hard against the new rules, particularly regarding committee staff questions and subcommittees. They argued members had the right to questions witnesses and if Democrats want to pursue impeachment, it needs to be carried out in the full committee.

With the new procedures in place, Mr. Nadler plans to hit the ground running with more hearings.

“With these new procedures, we will begin next week an aggressive series of hearings investigating allegations of corruption, obstruction and abuse of power against the president,” he said after the Judiciary meeting. “The investigation [will] go well beyond the four corners of the Mueller report.”

The committee is also looking into potential issues corruption, launching probes into Vice President Pence’s stay at a Trump-owned property in Ireland and the president’s effort to host the G-7 summit at one of his Miami golf resorts.

The first hearing under the new rules will be on Sept. 17 featuring former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski.

