HOUSTON — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the debate Thursday slammed his far-left rivals’ plan for “Medicare for All” government-run health care.

“The senator says she is for Bernie, well, I am for Barack,” said Mr. Biden, simultaneously bucking Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernard Sanders while reinforcing his ties to President Obama.

Mr. Biden said the plan would knock nearly 150 million people off their private health insurance plan and raise taxes for middle-class Americans.

He later quipped about their “Medicare for All” plan: “It’s a good plan if you like it. I don’t like it.”

Ms. Warren extended an olive branch.

“We all owe a huge debt to President Obama,” she said.

She said Obamacare was a major turning point that extended health coverage to millions of Americans but the next step would be universal coverage under “Medicare for All.”

The single-payer plan, which would eliminate private health insurance companies, has become a flashpoint in the fight over the direction of the Democratic Party.

Mr. Biden, the frontrunner in the race, is offering a return to normalcy, while Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren want major structural change to the federal government.

