HOUSTON — The long-awaited clash between former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his far-left rivals finally occurred Thursday on the debate stage, with the two sides exchanging sharp jabs over health care.

Mr. Biden slammed the proposal by Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for a “Medicare for All” government takeover of health care. He said it would knock nearly 150 million people off their private health insurance plans and result in tax increases for the middle class.

“The senator says she is for Bernie. Well, I am for Barack,” said Mr. Biden, simultaneously bucking Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders while reinforcing his ties to President Obama.

The single-payer plan, which would eliminate private health insurance companies, has become a flashpoint in the fight over the direction of the Democratic Party. Mr. Biden, the front-runner in the race, is offering a return to normalcy, while Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren want major structural changes.

“Maybe you run into people who love their premiums. I haven’t,” said Mr. Sanders, who has described his plan as a socialist-style European model.

“We’re in America,” Mr. Biden quipped.

The former vice president touted his plan to build on the accomplishments of Obamacare, which expanded the Medicaid program for the poor and provided federal subsidies for people to buy private insurance.

“Medicare for All” is “a good plan if you like it. I don’t like it,” Mr. Biden said.

He delivered the attack while flanked on stage by Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders, who took turns pushing back against Mr. Biden.

Ms. Warren extended an olive branch to the Obama legacy by saying, “We all owe a huge debt to President Obama.”

But while acknowledging that Obamacare was a major turning point that extended health care coverage to millions of Americans, she said the next step needs to be universal coverage under “Medicare for All.”

Others joined in the health care fight.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a more moderate candidate who is striving to be an alternative to Mr. Biden, took aim at the Sanders/Warren approach.

“I read the bill,” she said, to counter Mr. Sanders‘ standard line that he “wrote the damn bill.”

“It says we will no longer have private insurance as we know it, and that means that 149 million Americans will no longer be able to have their current insurance,” she said, citing Page 8 as the place in Mr. Sanders‘ bill. “That is in four years. I don’t think that’s a bold idea; I think it’s a bad idea.”

Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, another more moderate candidate looking to replace Mr. Biden, said pursuing a socialist-style agenda would risk a re-election of President Trump.

“We cannot sacrifice progress on the altar of purity,” Mr. Booker said. “We have one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president, and we cannot lose it by the way we talk about each other and demonize and degrade each other. We can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

Democrats chose Houston as a debate site to send a clear message that they plan on competing for the states’ 38 electoral votes next fall.

Jimmy Carter in 1976 was the last Democrat to carry Texas in a presidential election, but party officials remain bullish about their chances in 2020. They say the Lone Star State’s changing demographics and rapidly growing Hispanic population could put it in play and help them win down-ticket races.

The three-hour debate, co-hosted by ABC and Univision at Texas Southern University, was held as the shape of the race comes into sharper focus.

Mr. Biden has led in the polls since launching his campaign in April despite a series of verbal miscues, concerns over his age and blowback over stances during his long record of public service that don’t conform to today’s left-wing sensibilities.

Ms. Warren has been on the rise, while Mr. Sanders‘ support appears to have leveled off, raising questions over whether he can expand his base of support.

The three candidates have helped frame the battle between the more centrist and liberal elements of the Democratic Party over whether their 2020 standard-bearer should preach a return to pre-Trump normalcy or promise big structural changes to the federal government.

Thursday marked the first time that Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren have shared a debate stage.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, have had high points in the race but have yet to develop enough sustained momentum to claim a top spot. They remain well-positioned, however, to move up if one of the front-runners stumbles.

The clock is ticking on Mr. Booker and Ms. Klobuchar to make their mark. Supporters of entrepreneur Andrew Yang and a pair of Texans — former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — warn against underestimating their preferred picks.

The first two debates were held on back-to-back nights to accommodate the 20 candidates who qualified.

The Democratic National Committee, though, raised the bar to qualify for the third and fourth debates. The candidates had to meet both a polling standard and a donor threshold, instead of either, and each standard is higher than it had been. They had to get 2% in the polls and 130,000 donors across 20 states, up from 1% in the polls or 65,000 donors.

The stiffer rules led to four more candidates dropping out of the race, fueling a sense of urgency among the candidates at the back of the pack.

More candidates, however, could make the Oct. 1 cut for the Oct. 15 debate. Billionaire Tom Steyer has crossed the qualifying threshold, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is not far off.

⦁ Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

