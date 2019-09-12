Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden went to bat for the Constitution Thursday in a debate over some of the unilateral actions some of his Democratic presidential rivals are vowing to take in the name of curbing gun violence.

Asked whether Mr. Biden was right to question whether of the proposed executive orders aimed at curtailing gun violence, Sen. Kamala Harris of California said, “I’d say, ‘Joe, instead of saying, ‘No we can’t, let’s say, ‘Yes we can.’”

Mr. Biden sought to clarify that some of the proposed executive actions that have been offered up on the campaign trail would pass constitutional muster while others would not.

“Let’s be constitutional,” he said.

Mrs. Harris’ wasn’t hearing it, saying she wasn’t willing to wait for Congress to act, while kids across the country are going through mass shooter drills at their schools.

“I’d say hey Joe instead of saying no we can’t, let’s sya yes we can.”

