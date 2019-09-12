HOUSTON — Sen. Cory Booker said in a post-debate interview Thursday he can be a bit baffled by the way former Vice President Joseph R. Biden drones on and on in a debate setting, suggesting that should give voters pause in the 2020 election.

“He tends to go on sometimes — at one point he is talking about people in communities like mine listening to record players,” Mr. Booker, who is black, said on CNN. “I don’t remember the last time I saw a record player in my community.”

The comments came after a debate in which former Housing Secretary Julian Castro questioned whether Mr. Biden was losing his marbles when it came to his health care plan.

Worries related to Mr. Biden’s health have lingered over the race, but the 76-year-old has so far defied the naysayers and convinced enough Democrats — at least according to polls — that he is the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

Mr. Booker, after the debate, suggested he understands Mr. Castro’s concerns about whether Mr. Biden can withstand a grueling campaign.

“There are definitely moments when you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

“There are a number of times that I have listened to Joe Biden over the years and often felt like there were times where he is going on or meandering in his speech,” he said.

Asked whether he believes Mr. Biden is too old to be president, Mr. Booker said “No.”

