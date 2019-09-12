President Trump said Thursday the list of possible candidates to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton has grown to 15.

Mr. Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is eager to see someone appointed to the job.

“He likes the idea of having someone in there with him, and I do to,” Mr. Trump told White House reporters.

Mr. Trump said he plans to select someone by next week.

“A lot of people want the job. It’s a great job,” he said.

The new national security adviser will be the fourth person to hold the job in Mr. Trump’s first term.

Mr. Trump announced Mr. Bolton’s departure in a tweet earlier this week.

He said Mr. Bolton sparred with too many fellow officials and wasn’t aligned with what he was trying to achieve in places like North Korea, where Mr. Trump is trying to foster a relationship with dictator Kim Jong-un.

The president, however, rejected the idea that Mr. Bolton took too hard of a line in places such as Latin America.

“In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back!” Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday.

