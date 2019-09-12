HOUSTON — Univision anchor Jorge Ramos opened the Democratic presidential debate by declaring the U.S. also belongs to Hispanics.

“This is our country too,” said Mr. Ramos, first delivering the line in Spanish and then in English.

Mr. Ramos has been a champion of both Hispanic citizens and illegal immigrants, as well as a vocal opponent of President Trump’s get-tough border policies.

Immigration policy is expected to be a major component of the debate, the third for the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

