HOUSTON — Sen. Kamala Harris of California opened Thursday’s debate by speaking directly to President Trump - and then telling him he can go back to watching his favorite network Fox News.

“You spent the last two and a half years trying to sow hate and division among us and that is why we have got nothing done,” she said. “You have used hate, intimidation, fear and over 12,000 lies as a way to distract from your failed policies and broken promises.”

Mrs. Harris said Mr. Trump is lucky to have not been indicted and that she will be focused on bringing people together, rather than pulling people apart.

“The only reason you were not indicted is because there was a memo in the Department of Justice that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime,” she said.

“Now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News,” she said.

