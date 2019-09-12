Sen. Kamala Harris of California said in the third presidential debate that President Trump’s tweets have played a role in encouraging mass shootings across the country.

Ms. Harris said the people have been asking her in the wake of the recent El Paso shooting whether, “Trump is responsible for what happened.”

“I said, ‘Look, obviously he didn’t pull the trigger, but certainly he has been tweeting out the ammunition,” she said, sparking applause from the crowd.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.