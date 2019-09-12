Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended President Trump’s visit to Baltimore on Thursday, saying it put a spotlight on the war on poverty.

“I think the president coming here symbolizes that yes, he cares about Baltimore. He cares about the people of Baltimore and he does not accept that you have to stay in poverty,” he said.

The president’s visit to the GOP retreat comes a month after he sparked outrage for describing Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” He accused Democrats of mismanaging the city.

As Democrats pushed back against the president’s comments, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was born in Baltimore, shot back at Mr. Trump, suggesting his “slum lord” son-in-law Jared Kushner, who owns property in the city, was partly responsible.

