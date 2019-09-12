SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate in Sioux City has been convicted.
Woodbury County District Court records show 39-year-old Elmi Said was found guilty Wednesday of a lesser charge: voluntary manslaughter. He’s also known as Abdiqadar Sharif. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
He’d been charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 28 slaying of 40-year-old Guled Nur.
Prosecutors say Said stabbed and kicked Nur after an altercation broke out at their apartment.
