Former Rep. Mark Sanford, who recently launched a long shot bid for the GOP presidential nomination, pounced on the news Thursday that the national deficit eclipsed $1 trillion this month, calling on President Trump to get the nation’s fiscal house in order before it is too late.

“The President’s propensity to dismiss our deteriorating financial position is dangerous, and these threats are underscored by the U.S. Treasury numbers,” Mr. Sanford said in a statement. “I call on the President to step forward with statement and action on this coming financial storm.”

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the fiscal year 2019 budget deficit will end up being $960 billion once the final quarterly tax receipts are received and tallied.

Mr. Sanford has made the deficit and soaring $22 trillion national debt the centerpiece of his challenge against Mr. Trump.

