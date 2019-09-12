PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) - Officials in Palm Bay say a man shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy and a woman inside a home before killing himself.

Palm Bay Police Chief Nelson Moya told Florida Today that the teenager and woman were taken to nearby hospitals and were in stable condition.

Moya said the boy first called police to report the shooting, but then the suspected shooter also called 911 to say he was planning to take his own life.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a response by a SWAT team. A nearby elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown as students arrived for class.

Police said they believed the incident was linked to domestic violence.

