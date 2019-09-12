MARION, Ohio (AP) - A death row inmate has been sentenced to life without parole for a fifth killing - the 2006 slaying of a Louisiana woman who sold magazines door-to-door in Ohio.

The Marion Star reports 43-year-old Shawn Grate apologized before sentencing Wednesday in Marion County for stabbing 23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowrey at his home.

Her body was found in 2007 but wasn’t identified for over a decade. Grate confessed in 2016 to killing and disposing of a woman, but was unsure of her name. With the help of the DNA Doe Project, investigators identified Lowrey through a DNA match with one of her two daughters in June.

Grate was previously sentenced to death for the slayings of two women in Ashland County and to life in prison for two Richland County slayings.

