HOUSTON — Some Democratic presidential candidates have called on their rivals to stop attacking one another as the debate over health care grew heated.

Ten candidates are meeting Thursday in Houston for the third presidential primary debate.

The night kicked off with sometimes-fiery exchanges about “Medicare for All,” the health care overhaul backed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and some other candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says it’s too expensive. He wants to build on “Obamacare” to expand coverage to those who want it.

As former Obama Housing Secretary Julian Castro accused Biden of forgetting what he said moments earlier, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg interjected, saying, “This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar agreed, saying, “A house divided cannot stand.”

