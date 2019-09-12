BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Police in southeastern Iowa have identified a man killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers.

The Division of Criminal Investigation says 20-year-old Caleb Daniel Peterson, of Burlington, was the suspect killed in the exchange. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police say Burlington police officers and a Des Moines County deputy responded to a call of shots fired at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, spotted Peterson’s truck minutes later and initiated a traffic stop. Investigators say initial reports indicate Peterson got out pointing a gun at officers and fled on foot.

The agency says both Peterson and officers fired multiple rounds during the subsequent chase. The officers weren’t injured, but Peterson was mortally wounded and pronounced dead at a hospital.

