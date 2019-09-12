Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday the problem with Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, is that “they’ve always been never-Trumpers.”

“They hate President Trump’s foreign policy, they want to stay in Afghanistan forever, they’re apologizing for [former national security adviser] John Bolton — they love John Bolton,” the Kentucky Republican said on CNN. “So really, they are part of this foreign policy swamp that’s been trying to undermine President Trump.”

The sniping between the two sides began Wednesday when Mr. Paul tweeted an article critical of Ms. Cheney for opposing Mr. Trump on the war in Afghanistan.

Ms. Cheney, Wyoming Republican and member of House GOP leadership, fired back by reiterating her support for the president and the military and rapping Mr. Paul for making the comments on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The feud carried into Thursday as Mr. Paul defended the president’s firing of Mr. Bolton and took aim at Ms. Cheney for her “‘Never Trump’ warmongering” and “pro-Bolton blather.”

Ms. Cheney then retweeted an old post in which Mr. Trump called Mr. Paul a “spoiled brat” and saying “No truer words were ever spoken.”

“I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5 % in Iowa,” she said. “No surprise since your motto seems to be ‘Terrorists First, America Second.”

