BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Fire officials in Maryland say a small plane has crashed into a vehicle on a highway next to an airport, injuring four people.

The Prince George’s Fire Department said it happened Thursday morning on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie, Maryland.

Police say it’s believed the pilot was trying to land at the airport.

