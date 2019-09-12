President Trump’s reelection campaign on Thursday is launching an aerial attack against the 2020 field of Democratic presidential candidates as they gather for their third debate in Houston, warning voters in a 4,800-square-foot banner that their “socialism”-fueled policies plans would hurt the nation.

Team Trump said the banner will read “SOCIALISM WILL KILL HOUSTON‘S ECONOMY! VOTE TRUMP 2020” and “TEXT ‘USA’ TO 88022.”

The Trump campaign said it also is running full-page ads in the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News highlighting how some of the Democratic contenders have called for the elimination of private insurance, higher taxes and the “abolishment of the fossil fuel industry.”

“Every single Democrat candidate has job-killing, economy-crushing policies that won’t work for America,” said Erin Perrine, Trump campaign deputy communications director. “Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”

