NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - A three-judge panel will begin hearing evidence next month on whether a Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his grandparents was sane at the time.
The Norwich Bulletin reports that 18-year-old Marcus Fisher made a brief appearance on Wednesday ahead of his trial scheduled to start Oct. 30.
State police say Fisher on Jan. 27 stabbed his grandparents, 76-year-old John Piscezek and 77-year-old Gertrude Piscezek, before trying to burn down the Uncasville home they all shared.
Fisher faces several charges, including murder with special circumstances and second-degree arson. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Fisher’s public defenders say they plan to put a mental health expert on the stand to help document their client’s inability to stand trial.
He remains in custody on $1 million bond.
