President Trump’s campaign has a message for Texans as they prepare to host Thursday’s Democratic primary debate: “Socialism will kill Houston’s Economy! Vote Trump 2020!”

“Hey Houston, look up! #SocialismSucks #Trump2020” Trump campaign Brad Parscale tweeted Thursday ahead of the ABC and Univision event.

Mr. Parscale’s message included footage of a plane flying by with the anti-socialism message waving in its wake.

The banner will fly over Houston from 3-7 p.m. EDT. and the debate among ten Democrats airs between 8-11 p.m. EDT.

“Every single Democrat candidate has job-killing, economy crushing policies that won’t work for America,” Erin Perrine, Trump’s deputy Communications Director, added in an interview with the New York Post. “Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”

The campaign spent $7,500 for the ad.

