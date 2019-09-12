Protesters in Baltimore wanted to tell President Trump that his visit to the city he derided as rodent-infested means it now has another rat.

Activists led by Claude Taylor of Mad Dog PAC inflated a 14-foot “Trump Rat” on Thursday and also altered a street sign to honor former President Barack Obama.

“We want people to recognize that Trump is a rat,” Mr. Taylor told Baltimore TV station WMAR. “It was just outrageous that the president would have the audacity to show his face in Baltimore after what he said.”

The president will speak Thursday evening at the 2019 House Republican Conference member retreat dinner at the Marriott Waterfront, an appointment that comes just several weeks after he called the city a rat and rodent infested mess where no one would want to live.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Taylor also showed the installation of a “President Barack Obama Ave.” street sign in view of the “Trump Rat.”

He added in an interview with the Baltimore Sun that the Trump Rat has followed the president in other locales that he hadn’t derided as he had the Charm City.

