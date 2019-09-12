President Trump said Thursday he expects China to buy a number of U.S. farm products, one day after the countries exchanged good-will gestures by easing tariff threats.

“It is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

For weeks, Mr. Trump accused Beijing of reneging on a mid-summer deal to buy farm products in exchange for a freeze on tariffs amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Tensions boiled over in August, with China cutting off agricultural purchases and Mr. Trump threatening bigger levies on Chinese goods this fall.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump said tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will increase from 25% to 30% on Oct. 15, instead of the Oct. 1. He said the gesture of “good will” would spare the communist Beijing government embarrassment as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Earlier in the day, China said it would waive tariffs on over a dozen American goods, ranging from seafood to pharmaceutical drugs, ahead of October trade talks in Washington.

