SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A U.S. judge in San Francisco has denied bail to former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo, who’s wanted in a corruption scandal in his home country.

The extradition hearing Thursday ended with an emotional outburst by Toledo’s wife, who started shouting at prosecutors and had to be dragged from the courtroom.

Toledo’s attorney, Graham Archer, argued that the former president is deteriorating mentally and physically because he has been kept in solitary confinement since his arrest July 16 at his home in Silicon Valley.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson said Toledo failed to prove he isn’t a flight risk.

As the hearing ended, Toledo’s wife, Eliane Karp, began shouting at prosecutors that they will be “personally responsible for his death” and was dragged out of the courtroom by guards.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.