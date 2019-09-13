U.S. Air Force crews have been put up at President Trump’s Turnberry Resort in Scotland at least 40 times since 2015, according to the preliminary findings of a department review.

Earlier this week, the Air Force launched a wide-ranging review of housing policies for personnel operating around the world in the wake of multiple reports that crew members have stayed at properties owned by the president’s Trump Organization during overnight refueling stops.

An Air Force spokesperson told The Washington Post in an email that of the 659 overnight stays that crew members took near the Glasgow Prestwick Airport over the last four years, “approximately 6 percent of those crews stayed at the Trump Turnberry.”

The Glasgow Prestwick Airport has become an increasingly significant refueling stop for U.S. aircrew in the last several years. The Air Force this year alone has made 259 stops at the airport and stayed overnight 220 times, according to a Politico count.

The initial findings of the review did not specify how many of the stays took place during the Obama or Trump administrations, but the publication noted that Air Force crews made 95 stops at the airport and stayed overnight 40 times in 2015.

“As a practice, we generally send aircrews to the closest, most suitable accommodations within the government hotel rate,” the spokesperson said.

The hotel, which is described as a luxury resort on its website, offers rooms for about $250 per night.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.