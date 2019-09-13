ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say an armed man has been injured in a shooting with police officers.

The Alexandria Police Department posted on Twitter early Friday morning that officers were investigating a possible break in when they encountered an armed person. The post says officers fired, injuring the man who was then transported to a hospital. His condition is not known.

WJLA reports two officers may have been involved.

