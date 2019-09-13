A BBC film being shown in schools is teaching children that there are more than 100 gender identities.

The BBC Teach video, titled, “Identity — Understanding sexual and gender identities,” features a handful of children asking teachers questions about gender.

At one point in the video, a boy asks, “What are the different gender identities?”

“Do you know there are so many gender identities?” Kate Daniels, a Relationships and Sex Education teacher, responds. “So we know that we have got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now.

“So we know that some people might feel like they are two different genders, so people might think they’re bi-gender,” she said. “And then you’ve got some people who might call themselves gender-queer, who are just like: ‘I don’t really want to be anything in particular. I am just going to be me.’ “

The video sparked ridicule in some media, including “Good Morning Britain” where Piers Morgan agreed with actress Joan Collins that the world had “gone nuts.”

“How can there be 100, it’s ludicrous,” Ms. Collins said.

The Royal College of General Practitioners, which represents general practitioners in the U.K., recognizes only six gender identities: Male, female, gender-neutral, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender-queer, The Sun reported.

A BBC spokeswoman defended the video in a statement to The Sun.

“The Big Talk series was contributed to by more than 50 independent experts and professionals and is intended to be used by teachers, within the safe space of the classroom, to prompt further conversation with their pupils on the topics raised,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.