Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke accused a Texas Republican of making a death threat after he vowed in the third Democratic presidential debate to take away AR-15s and AK-47s.

The Daily Maily reported that Briscoe Cain, a GOP state lawmaker, tweeted “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.”

Mr. O’Rourke’s full birth name is Robert Francis O’Rourke.

“This is a death threat, Representative,” Mr. O’Rourke, Texas Democrat, responded on Twitter. “Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15 and neither should anyone else.”

Twitter pulled down the post, saying it “violates our rules for threats of violence.”

In Thursday’s debate, Mr. O’Rourke made it clear that he supports a mandatory federal buyback program for specific firearms following recent mass shootings in his home state of Texas.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.”

