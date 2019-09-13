Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke accused a Texas Republican of making a death threat after he vowed in the third Democratic presidential debate to take away AR-15s and AK-47s.
The Daily Maily reported that Briscoe Cain, a GOP state lawmaker, tweeted “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.”
Mr. O’Rourke’s full birth name is Robert Francis O’Rourke.
“This is a death threat, Representative,” Mr. O’Rourke, Texas Democrat, responded on Twitter. “Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15 and neither should anyone else.”
Twitter pulled down the post, saying it “violates our rules for threats of violence.”
In Thursday’s debate, Mr. O’Rourke made it clear that he supports a mandatory federal buyback program for specific firearms following recent mass shootings in his home state of Texas.
“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.”
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.