Seeking to cash in off his viral debate call for mandatory gun buybacks, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a presidential hopeful, has started selling T-shirts on his campaign website that read: “HELL YES WE’RE GOING TO TAKE YOUR AR-15.”

The T-shirts cost $30 a pop and are available in a couple of styles — a unisex in “Dark Grey Heather” or a women’s cut in black.

Mr. O’Rourke became a liberal star in the 2018 election when he came within 3 percentage points of defeating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas.

He’s struggled since entering the presidential race with a bang, but he seems to have gained some traction with liberal grassroots activists by focusing his message on the need to curtail gun violence following recent mass shootings in his state.

Asked in the third presidential debate on Thursday whether he backs a mandatory gun buyback program for AR-15s and AK-47s, Mr. O’Rourke thundered, “Hell yes.”

