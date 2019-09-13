Administrators in Biloxi, Miss., pulled Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the Southern Gothic novel on racial justice in a small town, because of complaints that the book made students uncomfortable.

Administration removed the novel, considered by many an American classic, from the curriculum of an eighth grade English Language Arts class after parents complained about its racially charged language. The Sun Herald newspaper in Biloxi reported that the book’s use of the “N-word” unsettled some students.

“There are many resources and materials that are available to teach state academic standards to our students,’ said Superintendent Arthur McMillan, in a statement. “These resources may change periodically. We always strive to do what is best for our students and staff to continue to perform at the highest level.”

Biloxi would not be the first district to drop the book from required reading lists. Until 2018, ninth graders in public school in Duluth, Minn., were required to read Lee’s novel. That district also removed Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” from its list. Administrators noted racist language in both books motivated the decision.

