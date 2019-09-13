China has decided to exempt certain farm products, including soybeans and pork, from its tariffs on U.S. goods, officials in Beijing said Friday.

It’s the latest sign of goodwill in thorny trade talks that will resume in Washington in October.

“China has a huge market, and the prospects for importing high-quality U.S. farm produce are broad,” reported Xinhua, a Chinese state-run news agency. “China hopes the United States will be true to its word, make progress on its commitments and create favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural cooperation, said sources with the relevant departments of China.”

Chinese officials decided to carve out the agricultural products after President Trump delayed tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin Oct. 1 — the day the communist government will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding.

President Trump said Thursday he offered to postpone the tariffs until Oct. 15 “in honor of President Xi [Jinping].”

Mr. Trump is keenly aware of the impact of his trade war on farmers, who make up a key bloc of his heartland support. He’s authorized billions in bailout payments and frequently hails farmers as heroes for toughing it out as he takes on China.

Mr. Trump says he’s the only president with the guts to take on Beijing, and even Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer acknowledged this week he’s been tougher on China than Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama.

Investors and retailers are skittish about his tariff-heavy approach, however, saying the White House’s unpredictable tactics have made it hard to do business.

Democratic candidates on the primary-debate stage in Houston late Thursday said Mr. Trump’s approach to China is too haphazard.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said Mr. Trump “is treating our farmers and our workers like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos.”

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he’s tired of Mr. Trump telling him he couldn’t strike a deal with Mr. Xi.

“I’d like to see him make a deal with Xi Jinping,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

