RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seeking a federal disaster declaration for 13 counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Cooper in a statement says he made the request to President Donald Trump’s administration Friday.

If approved, money would be available to help communities with the cost of debris cleanup, repairs or replacement of publicly owned damaged buildings and other expenses. Some nonprofit organizations may receive assistance.

In a letter addressed to Trump, the Democrat Cooper explains the state has had three confirmed deaths related to the hurricane.

Dorian slammed the state last week, causing tornadoes and flooding and leaving behind collapsed buildings and homes.

The counties that would receive assistance under the declaration are Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell and Washington.

