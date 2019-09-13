President Trump said Thursday energy-efficient lightbulbs are the reason his skin may appear orange and is one of the reasons his administration rolled back Bush-era regulations that intended to move away from more wasteful lightbulbs.

Mr. Trump told a room full of Republicans, at the same time as the third Democratic presidential debate, that the new lightbulbs are the reason his skin may appear orange-colored, a common insult lobbed at him by his critics.

“People said what is with the lightbulb? Here is a story. I looked at it. The bulb we are being forced to use, number one, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange, and so do you. The light is the worst,” the president said.

“Frankly, the light is not as good. We are going to sell that, but we are going to sell incandescent bulbs, and people are happy, it has been amazing,” he continued.

The regulations, which were set to go into effect in January 2020, were formulated during the Bush administration and implemented under the Obama administration to gradually remove more energy-inefficient halogen and incandescent bulbs from the market and replace them with LED versions.

Mr. Trump claimed the incandescent bulbs “worked very well,” alleging the new bulbs were “more expensive” to make and could be dangerous.

“Number two, it is many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb,” he said. “I don’t know if you know this, they have warnings. If it breaks, it is considered a hazardous waste — waste site. It has gases inside. Read what they say. If it breaks, bring it to your local whatever, have it wrapped — what are we doing?”

Mr. Trump is likely referring to fluorescent CFL lights, which contain mercury but have been steadily replaced with the more efficient and safer LED versions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.