DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) - A former middle school principal who tried to solicit sex from a 16-year-old former student has been spared a jail term.

Paul Iantosca was sentenced Friday to two years of probation. The 53-year-old Randolph resident had pleaded guilty in July to a child abuse count after Morris County prosecutors dropped charges of attempted luring and attempted sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Iantosca sent the boy sexual messages through social media and arranged to meet him in a Denville parking lot, where Iantosca was arrested in May.

Iantosca was suspended from his post at Valleyview Middle School in Denville following his arrest. He retired after entering his guilty plea.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.