Incumbent Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a commanding fundraising lead over his closest rival as the Pelican State moves toward its October primary, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

In the state’s “jungle” primary, Mr. Edwards will face all challengers regardless of party affiliation Oct. 12, and the reports made available this week — the last to be filed before the primary — show the one-term governor with $5.6 million cash on hand.

His nearest competitor, according to most recent polling, is Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham. While Mr. Abraham appears to have had some moderate fundraising success over the summer, he continues to run his campaign on a shoestring compared to the others, reporting $1.4 million available on Sept. 2, the date the reports were filed.

Meanwhile, rookie candidate Eddie Rispone, a Republican businessman from Baton Rouge, has loaned his campaign another $1.5 million of his own money, reports show, bringing the total amount of his personal cash he has thrown into his political debut to $11.5 million.

While that puts him on equal footing with Mr. Edwards in fundraising, Mr. Rispone´s support appears to have slipped despite his spending more than $5 million on an advertising blitz that portrays him as a firm supporter of President Trump and an outsider clean of the political odor that often clings to Louisiana´s top elected officials.

Nevertheless, Mr. Edwards´ own slick advertising and competitive fundraising has reinforced some whispers among Louisiana political insiders that he could conceivably win re-election in October by getting 50% plus 1 of the vote. If no candidate passes that threshold, the top two vote-getters would square off in a November runoff.

Mr. Edwards led with 47% of the vote in a private poll this week conducted by Bernie Pinsonat, a longtime political professional in Baton Rouge. Mr. Abraham came in second with 24%, while Mr. Rispone claimed 16%, a drop from previous polling that had him closer to the 20% mark.

While far from definitive, the numbers unsettled some Republicans who say Mr. Edwards, the lone Democratic chief state executive holding office in the Deep South, is vulnerable to a conservative challenger in a state where Mr. Trump remains popular.

In a memo accompanying the poll obtained by The Advocate, Mr. Pinsonat wrote that, ¨Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone are both performing poorly in the Orleans Metro and Baton Rouge area.

¨Eddie Rispone is underperforming with white voters,¨ Mr. Pinsonat continued. ¨Unless Rispone improves dramatically with this demographic, his odds of making the runoff are slim. Ralph Abraham has made significant progress in Acadiana.¨

Other late summer polls have shown Mr. Edwards enjoying a similar lead.

Mr. Edwards, a former state representative from Tangipahoa Parish east of Baton Rouge, surprised outsiders in 2015 when he knocked off Republican Sen. David Vitter, who had alienated many GOP insiders and created fissures within the state Republican Party. Some believe those fissures have not fully sealed.

Although Mr. Pinsonat speculated Mr. Edwards would have won re-election had the voting been held this month, it is not clear if two other Democratic candidates will siphon off enough support to hurt Mr. Edwards Oct. 12. One of them, Omar Dantzler, is an African-American while the other, Gary Landrieu, boasts a long-time Louisiana Democratic dynastic last name.

Neither Mr. Dantzler nor Mr. Landrieu are major candidates, according to all polling and accounts, but even marginal vote totals for them could hold Mr. Edwards below the 50% mark, while the Republican vote is split between Mr. Abraham and Mr. Rispone.

