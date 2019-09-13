ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say guns have claimed the lives of two more children in the St. Louis area amid growing frustration about violence in the state’s largest cities.

St. Louis County police say a 3-year-old was killed Thursday in what appears to be an accidental shooting, while a 13-year-old was fatally shot outside an apartment. Around a dozen children have been killed in the city of St. Louis this year, and several others in the surrounding area.

Police say investigators believe the younger victim got ahold of an unsecured firearm and accidentally discharged it while in an apartment with his parents. He was identified as Rodney March III.

Police say the teen was fatally shot while walking through an apartment complex with two other people. An 18-year-old has been arrested in his death. Neither of their names has been released.

