ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area on the city’s east side.
A witness called police at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to report a dead person at a wooded camp south of Debarr Road and Boston Street.
Patrol officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the cause of death has not been determined but the circumstances are suspicious.
