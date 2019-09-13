Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro is raising money off the blowback he is receiving after questioning former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s mental stamina in the third presidential debate on Thursday.

“I spent every second on last night’s debate stage fighting for you — and now I’m being viciously attacked for it,” Mr. Castro, Texas Democrat, said in an email blast Friday. “I could either play it safer and give Vice President Biden a free pass like everyone else. Or I could speak up, challenge the conversation, and demand answers for you and your family.”

Mr. Castro said what a lot of people have been more broadly thinking when he challenged whether Mr. Biden was forgetting parts of his health care plan in the debate Thursday in Houston.,

“I’m not in this race to play it safe,” Mr. Castro said in the fundraising note.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.