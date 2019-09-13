STANTON, Neb. (AP) - A Norfolk man has been given 30 months in prison for the crash death of a passenger in his vehicle.

Stanton County District Court records say 25-year-old Tucker Lanz was sentenced Thursday. He’d pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide after making a deal with prosecutors.

The crash occurred the night of May 12 last year, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Stanton. Authorities say Lanz was driving east when his vehicle crossed into a ditch on the north side of the road, hit a power pole and rolled.

Lanz was injured, and his passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Hunter Hetzler, who lived in Stanton.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.