CHICAGO (AP) - Travel on a line of Chicago’s Metra commuter rail service has ground to a halt following a collision of a semitrailer truck and a train that derailed.
Metra spokesman Michael Gillis says Friday’s crash involved a northbound train on Metra’s Southwest line, which was traveling from Orland Park to downtown Chicago. The collision occurred inside a Norfolk Southern yard on the city’s South Side.
Gillis says the approximately three-dozen passengers on the train and the truck’s driver weren’t injured.
Metra officials say the length of delays for commuters is unknown.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.