Vice President Mike Pence tasked Republican House members with being the voice of President Trump’s agenda as the 2020 election picks up.

“Now it’s time for us to tell our story,” he said. “The best is yet to come. We’ve got to put out that positive message.”

Speaking at the three-day Republican retreat at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, Mr. Pence praised House Republicans for sticking together and with the president both as a majority capable of setting the agenda and the minority party under Democratic control.

Specifically, he thanked them for standing together on border security issues, particularly during the record breaking government shutdown and when the president made the controversial decision to invoke emergency powers to use Pentagon funds for his border wall.

Congress actually passed a resolution to block that emergency declaration, but House Republicans prevented the president’s veto from being overturned.

Now, Mr. Pence says, Republicans need to continue championing the president’s goals for the future, including implementing immigration reform, passing the USMCA trade deal and establishing a Space Force as the newest branch of the U.S. military.

“You’re on the airwaves at home, you’re on the airwaves nationally on a regular basis and I just encourage you to let your voice be heard,” Mr. Pence said.

“Make it clear that Republicans and this president are ready to work with the Democrats, including Elijah Cummings, to improve the lives of people in cities like Baltimore,” he continued.

This kind of messaging is vital, the vice president said, as Democrats embrace increasingly liberal priorities.

“I think it’s not going to be enough for us just to win the next election. We gotta win the next generation,” he said.

