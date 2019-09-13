NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A New York City police officer accused of breaking into a Tennessee home and threatening the black family inside has pleaded no contest.

News outlets report 25-year-old Michael Reynolds entered the plea in Nashville on Thursday to one count of aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault.

Conese Halliburton says Reynolds was staying in a nearby Airbnb when he kicked down the door of her house in July 2018. She says he yelled expletives and a racial slur at her and her two young sons. A surveillance camera recorded part of the incident.

Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn set his sentencing hearing for Nov. 7.

WTVF-TV reports Reynold’s lawyer Justin Adams wouldn’t answer media questions Thursday.

Halliburton’s attorney Daniel Horwitz says he thinks Reynolds should be fired from the New York Police Department.

