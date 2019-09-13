NEW YORK (AP) - Police have identified the man whose body was found wrapped in a red carpet in front of a Harlem Starbucks.
Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made in the death of 27-year-old Anthony Lewis of Brooklyn.
Lewis’ body was found about 6 a.m. Thursday with possible wounds to his head. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said a pedestrian alerted officers to the body after seeing feet or shoes sticking out of the rolled-up carpet.
Police said the body was likely left in front of the Starbucks a few hours before it was found.
