GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a western Kansas restaurant.

Police responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a report that the victim was lying on the ground at the El Conquistador restaurant in Garden City. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police aren’t immediately releasing the victim’s name, pending notification of relatives.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

