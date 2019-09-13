GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a western Kansas restaurant.
Police responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a report that the victim was lying on the ground at the El Conquistador restaurant in Garden City. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police aren’t immediately releasing the victim’s name, pending notification of relatives.
Police say no suspects are in custody.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.