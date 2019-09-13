By - Associated Press - Friday, September 13, 2019

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a western Kansas restaurant.

Police responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a report that the victim was lying on the ground at the El Conquistador restaurant in Garden City. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police aren’t immediately releasing the victim’s name, pending notification of relatives.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

