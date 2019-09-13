NEW YORK (AP) - New York police have arrested a man who pulled out a sword on the observation deck of the Empire State Building.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Police declined to release the man’s name and said he was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

They said he has not been charged.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan posted surveillance video of the arrest on Twitter.

Monahan described the man as “emotionally disturbed” and said officers acted quickly to keep people safe.

