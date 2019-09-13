The Rolling Stones’ latest world tour reportedly grossed nearly a half-billion dollars, setting a new record for the band despite more than a dozen U.S. dates being postponed.

Billboard reported Thursday that the Stones’ recently completed No Filter Tour grossed $415.6 million and sold 2,290,871 tickets, effectively earning it eighth place on the music publication’s list of the top 10 highest-grossing tours of all-time.

Although slightly less lucrative than the group’s previous trek around the globe, the latest figures have made the Stones the only band to appear twice on Billboard’s list of the top 10 grossing tours in history, as well as the first group to gross more than $400 million on two separate tours.

Started in Europe in September 2017, the No Filter Tour lasted three-legs and nearly two years before wrapping up August 30 in Miami, Florida.

None of the 16 shows played in North America were performed as initially scheduled, however. The entire leg was abruptly postponed in April, weeks before it was set to start, so that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger could have a heart valve replaced. He underwent surgery, quickly recovered, and the dates were rescheduled.

Beginning in Chicago on June 21, the North American leg alone ultimately grossed a total of $177.8 million, including $25.5 million made over just two nights at MetLife Stadium near New York City, Billboard reported.

Each date on the North American leg grossed an average of $11.1 million, with the average price of a ticket costing $282.80, according to Billboard.

The Stones’ last world tour, the “A Bigger Band Tour” from 2005 through 2007, grossed $558 million, placing it third on Billboard’s list of lucrative tours. Ed Sheeran and U2 hold the first and second spots on the list, respectively.

