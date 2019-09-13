BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man confessed to fatally shooting a Louisiana State University student who was working at a local gas station.

News outlets report 22-year-old Antonio Watts was arrested and charged Thursday with murder in the death of Md Firoz-Ul-Amin.

An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s report says security video shows Watts shooting Firoz-Ul-Amin and stealing from the register.

Firoz-Ul-Amin was a part-time clerk at Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station and a student at the university working on his Ph.D. in computer science. Friends of Firoz-Ul-Amin say he was planning on returning to Bangladesh in December to get married.

Watts is also charged with armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

