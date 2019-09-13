ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a shooting in the city has left three people dead and two others wounded.
Police say the situation at 1028 Lura Place Southwest is still ongoing late Thursday and that officers are at the scene.
One of the wounded is in critical condition.
No further information was immediately available.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.