ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a shooting in the city has left three people dead and two others wounded.

Police say the situation at 1028 Lura Place Southwest is still ongoing late Thursday and that officers are at the scene.

One of the wounded is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.